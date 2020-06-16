An outbreak of COVID-19 traced back to this wholesale meat market has led to harsh lockdown in the city of almost 22 million people:

Thirty-two members of the Beijing Blue Sky Rescue Team carries out disinfection operations at the Yuegezhuang Wholesale Market and surrounding communities in #Beijing. #COVID_19 #China pic.twitter.com/eoLdl7CbDV — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) June 16, 2020

Here we go again with domestic air travel getting shut down:

Beijing going into Wuhan-style lockdown? https://t.co/2tKDzR8aHV — Tom Cheshire (@chesh) June 16, 2020

Are we to believe that China is locking down Beijing, including closing all schools, over just 106 cases?

Beijing will shut schools from tomorrow and is advising residents not to leave the city. This off the back of 106 cases related to Xinfadi market. Very strong govt response result of excess of caution, or are the numbers higher? — Tom Cheshire (@chesh) June 16, 2020

It’s not a full lockdown, however:

Worth noting this isn’t how it went in Wuhan. On Jan 23, all flights, trains and roads sealed off at same time, six hours notice, with nobody allowed out. Roads out of Beijing still open here and people can leave if they have a negative Covid test from last 7 days. — Tom Cheshire (@chesh) June 16, 2020

And there are reports of people fleeing the city in anticipation of the measures:

Another interesting note on Beijing based on two recent convos: people started fleeing the city over the weekend to avoid getting locked down for a while. — Emily Rauhala (@emilyrauhala) June 16, 2020

