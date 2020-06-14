The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, where protesters have gathered demanding reform of the Seattle Police Department, is now “being protected by armed community patrols”:

Seattle’s CHAZ is being protected by armed community patrols who guard the zone’s makeshift borders and act as a deterrent for the white supremacists sending threats. I spoke with @PugetSoundJBGC about firearm safety & community defense in a cop-free zone https://t.co/PknOwcj0wu — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) June 14, 2020

Congratulations. The CHAZ has discovered the need for a heavily armed police presence to make sure everyone is safe:

Some of these patrol members are going to great lengths to conceal their identity:

A masked man in a car with no license plates says he is with the John Brown Gun Club. He followed the people who were chased out of #CHAZ and was communicating with others on an ear piece. pic.twitter.com/2CII33k0LR — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) June 14, 2020

And they sound like such nice people:

Pro-Antifa media are now running puff pieces for the John Brown Gun Club, the Antifa group that is patrolling CapHill armed with rifles and handguns. One of their members firebombed an ICE facility last year pic.twitter.com/qRLKv5Oz6B — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 14, 2020

Although some of the people on patrol are, admittedly, more comical than others:

#CHAZ’s nighttime community patrol they were genuinely patroling the streets to keep the community safe In the daytime Antifa (US domestic terrorists) do most of the policing pic.twitter.com/VeAVQ2SRnC — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 14, 2020

