The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, where protesters have gathered demanding reform of the Seattle Police Department, is now “being protected by armed community patrols”:

Congratulations. The CHAZ has discovered the need for a heavily armed police presence to make sure everyone is safe:

Some of these patrol members are going to great lengths to conceal their identity:

And they sound like such nice people:

Although some of the people on patrol are, admittedly, more comical than others:

