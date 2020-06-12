Via Townhall’s Julio Rosas reporting live from inside the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, protesters have built a little fence around their community garden and are also using cardboard as some sort of mulch (which is a thing):

And in what could be a major buzzkill for the fledgling independent nation-state, there’s talk of a need to build up the military (or whatever they call it) in case the police come to move them out:

Trending

Pro-tip: The “Feelings Station” will not help them battle the police:

Earlier in the day, protesters debated a new name for the CHAZ (Why though? It’s a PERFECT name) as well as curse out President Trump:

Classy revolutionaries, as always.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CHAZSeattle