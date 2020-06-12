Protesters in Nashville, Tenn. are trying to creating the magic of the Seattle CHAZ with one of their own on the site of the former monument to Edward Carmack at the state Capitol, a newspaper editor who published pro-lynching editorials:
An hour in, there have been no tents pitched at the Nashville CHAZ, where they say they’ve renamed the area where Edward Carmack’s statue was torn down for Ida B. Wells, the black journalist and civil rights advocate who Carmack hated. pic.twitter.com/imF8Wo2FZ6
— Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) June 12, 2020
