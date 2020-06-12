Protesters in Nashville, Tenn. are trying to creating the magic of the Seattle CHAZ with one of their own on the site of the former monument to Edward Carmack at the state Capitol, a newspaper editor who published pro-lynching editorials:

Gov. Bill Lee told the protesters that “lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated”:

CHAZ rookies if you ask, us:

Anyway, Taylor Swift made news earlier when she finally spoke out against Confederate monuments in her state.

And we mean “finally” because she was asked to do so 5 years ago and stayed silent:

Here’s the rest of her thread:

Maybe she can play a concert at the Nashville CHAZ? It looks like they can use some help.

