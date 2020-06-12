The official account for Penn State Liberal Arts deleted this tweet that dared to say conservative “viewpoints are important” on campus:

The mob has come for this now-deleted @PSULiberalArts tweet. The well-intended but poorly conceived graphic, the reaction, the reaction to the reaction — a true artifact of our time. pic.twitter.com/pyxjKLcJTu — Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) June 12, 2020

It’s “bonkers” they shout!

Who approved this statement? It’s absolutely bonkers. — Soraya Darabi (@sorayadarabi) June 12, 2020

And it’s “NOT THE SAME”:

Conservatives having their feelings hurt because other students think they're sexist, racist assholes is NOT THE SAME as protecting the physical safety & humanity of others! — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 12, 2020

Triggered much?

Conservative Lives Matter is certainly a take! — Max Berger (@maxberger) June 12, 2020

And this reaction is exactly why Penn State needs a tweet like that:

conservative is not a protected identity category — ella dawson (@brosandprose) June 12, 2020

***