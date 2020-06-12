The Torrance, Calif. Police Department just held a news conference to identify “Torrance Karen,” a woman seen in a series of videos making racist statements:

#Torrance police just identified the woman in the videos as 56-year-old Lena Hernandez of Long Beach and believe her to be responsible in another incident at the Del Amo Fashion Center in October. Police said they're still searching for Hernandez. https://t.co/sHw70TJNOw — Nathan Percy (@NDPercy) June 12, 2020

Twitter sleuths, including blue-checks, doxxed a different woman earlier in the day as they searched for the culprit:

Press conference was partly held to set the record straight on the woman's identity, as a rumor was spreading on social media with a different woman's name and wrongly accusing her of being responsible. Again, suspect identified as Lena Hernandez, 56, of Long Beach. — Nathan Percy (@NDPercy) June 12, 2020

There are rumors online that the woman is mentally ill and police are looking into that as well:

As far as word going around that Lena Hernandez suffers from mental illness, #Torrance police chief Eve Berg said they have heard that and are looking into it. — Nathan Percy (@NDPercy) June 12, 2020

But police aren’t even sure if she’s committed a crime:

And as to charges, #Torrance chief Berg said that would be up to investigators and the city attorney. “A lot of this might possibly not rise to the level of crime and yet some of it may. I’m going to leave that to the investigators who have all the evidence and information.” — Nathan Percy (@NDPercy) June 12, 2020

People are also trying to get her fired from her job at Carl’s Jr., but she’s not even an employee:

Racism has no place in society and we are appalled by the offensive words and aggressive behavior in this video. The woman depicted in this video using offensive language is NOT a Carl’s Jr. employee. — Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) June 12, 2020

Here are the videos. . .

The first one to go viral showed the woman yelling at another woman while she was exercising in Wilson Park in Torrance:

Torrance, California… In the early running for 2020 KOY. Karen Of The Year… pic.twitter.com/78VnqymYe2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 10, 2020

And a second video, at the same park, showed a fight that occurred over a parking space:

Our friend and attorney just sent us this video of a very racist and extremely disturbed old lady going off on him while his kids are in the car…. pic.twitter.com/DvkE7oKL5s — brendon mcnerney (@brendonmcnerney) June 11, 2020

As the police said, they believe she’s responsible for this incident at the Del Amo mall that also in the area:

I filed a police report on this same lady back in October 2019 due to a physical attack ON ME. Nothing came of it. What are you going to do about it NOW? @TorrancePD pic.twitter.com/mKObXxxDba — Kayceelyn Salminao (@kayceelyn_a) June 11, 2020

