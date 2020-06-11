Celebrities including Julianne Moore, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sarah Paulson, Kristen Bell, Aaron Paul, Justin Theroux and Stanley Tucci have a new video out to fight racism, saying “unless white America acknowledges its privilege, systematic racism will persist.” And, of course, there’s a hashtag — #ITakeResponsibility — so you know they’re serious:

Today, #ITakeResponsibility for my role in eradicating racism in America and taking a stand, no matter how small or large. What will you take responsibility for? More: https://t.co/otICWAzP1I — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) June 11, 2020

You know, these celebrities should just refuse to work on films unless there’s say a Black director and Black lead actors. But will they?

Today, #ITakeResponsibility for my role in eradicating racism in America. Unless white America acknowledges its privilege, systemic racism will persist. Act Now. What will you commit to? https://t.co/OjSR23y7lp. @NAACP @itakeresponsibility #itakeresponsibility #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/NYH2WQyiKP — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) June 11, 2020

We know the answer to that:

Will you all commit to giving up your future roles to actors of color? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 11, 2020

And why are they just doing this now? From Twitchy favorite Nick Searcy:

How many people of color have you personally assisted, by the way? Oh, and Merry Christmas from my family to yours! pic.twitter.com/nqDwih9gr3 — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) June 11, 2020

Hypocrites:

Stopped watching after @KristenBell. You’re doing Black voice in 2020, so if you’re truly #ITakeResponsibility shouldn’t you step back from the role and let a Black woman take your place?!?! You’re playing a Black biracial child & well, you ain’t Black. 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/SOzYR10KFl pic.twitter.com/VAUryiG14v — TEE FRANKLIN HAS FAILED THIS COUNTRY! (@MizTeeFranklin) June 11, 2020

But thank you for the laugh:

Thank you for this. I needed a laugh today. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 11, 2020

Maybe they can release one with music, next? Because that totally worked:

You forgot to call Gal Gadot for the musical encore#ITakeResponsibilityhttps://t.co/Luv9QyTB3h pic.twitter.com/noijWz9e4U — ᐰlex Anderson (@mandawhatwhat) June 11, 2020

