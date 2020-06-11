There’s a fight brewing between the McCain family and the Amy McGrath campaign after she used a video featuring the late John McCain in one of her ads against Mitch McConnell.
Cindy McCain tweeted at her, “John’s memory should be used promote common ground and civility not to stoke division”:
I’m disappointed in @AmyMcGrathKY’s use of my late husband #johnmccain image in a partisan attack ad against his good friend @senatemajldr. John’s memory should be used promote common ground and civility not to stoke division.
— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) June 10, 2020
