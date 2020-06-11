There’s a fight brewing between the McCain family and the Amy McGrath campaign after she used a video featuring the late John McCain in one of her ads against Mitch McConnell.

Cindy McCain tweeted at her, “John’s memory should be used promote common ground and civility not to stoke division”:

McGrath, however, says she spoke to someone in the McCain family prior to running the ad and “received encouragement”:

Oh really? Meghan McCain is asking her to name names:

So, when will McGrath say who encouraged here?

We’re waiting, McGrath campaign.

