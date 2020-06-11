Can we just have one day where blue-checks don’t overreact to something President Trump tweets?

Today’s outrage: The president abbreviated Secret Service as “S.S.”:

Our great National Guard Troops who took care of the area around the White House could hardly believe how easy it was. “A walk in the park”, one said. The protesters, agitators, anarchists (ANTIFA), and others, were handled VERY easily by the Guard, D.C. Police, & S.S. GREAT JOB! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

And, they’re off:

Oh, one more point. It's USSS. Not SS. The SS were Nazis. Please don't use that acronym ever again when describing the Secret Service. https://t.co/YWR5g1AJ3Y — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 11, 2020

They’re going to pretend they don’t know what the president means:

It’s code, they say:

SS is certainly one way to abbreviate Secret Service that definitely isn't coded in any way shape or form. https://t.co/BMthT0Sjsx — Dave Temkin (@dtemkin) June 11, 2020

And it “isn’t appropriate”:

THE S.S…. HA… an acronym that really isn't appropriate. Dumb-ass. https://t.co/R7PSGhMSWQ — Darren Bell (@darren_bell) June 11, 2020

Every. Day. They. Do. This:

SS easily handled the anti-fascists? https://t.co/mQRvPTLs0P — Andrew Blake (@apblake) June 11, 2020

I know what he means but goodnesd, the abbreviation 'SS' is not a good one to use right about now https://t.co/awoH88EfjW — Bernie Debusmann (@BernieDebusmann) June 11, 2020

😳 The US does not have something called the SS, because the Nazis kinda famously took that name. We have the USSS, or the Secret Service. But I pray America never has an SS. https://t.co/vy2fwAC21Q — John Orloff (@johnorloff) June 11, 2020

Can't say I've seen others commonly refer to @SecretService as "S.S.," but I'm sure you were just watching your character count. https://t.co/YeMeb59pyt — Nicholas Schmidle (@nickschmidle) June 11, 2020

When a lot of protesters are calling you a Nazi, probably best to avoid the acronym SS https://t.co/ipcbZK2FuD — Jack Hillcox (@JackHillcox) June 11, 2020

