On June 8, New York City issued new guidelines for safe sex during the coronavirus pandemic:

The city is now advising to “avoid kissing” but “make it a little kinky”:

One of their suggestions is to use a wall between the two partners.

Imagine explaining to a landlord why you installed a hole in your own apartment when you move out?

Bill de Blasio’s New York, everyone:

And when engaging in group sex, please keep the number of participants to an absolute minimum:

But to be clear, don’t even have sex through a wall if you’re sick:

In other words, this is how people in NYC should have sex for the foreseeable future:

