On June 8, New York City issued new guidelines for safe sex during the coronavirus pandemic:
NEW: NYC Health Dept releases guidelines on safer sex during Covid-19
This is the kind of guidance we need more of: acknowledge people need human contact, even during a pandemic, and so instead of "just say no", explain risk and how to minimize it. https://t.co/BHSzdS2W10 pic.twitter.com/ZEROcMpW1T
— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 10, 2020
The city is now advising to “avoid kissing” but “make it a little kinky”:
NYC’s “Safer Sex and Covid-19” guidelines have been updated with tips that include “avoid kissing” and “make it a little kinky” https://t.co/kOTMrzumhH
— Liam Stack (@liamstack) June 10, 2020
One of their suggestions is to use a wall between the two partners.
NYC Health advice discourages casual sex during COVID, but also says if you’re going to have it: “Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.” https://t.co/3GG3C2dzTm
— Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 10, 2020
Imagine explaining to a landlord why you installed a hole in your own apartment when you move out?
The NYC government is telling us to install glory holes in the crib.
2020 wild bruh. https://t.co/dlEqspUMYF
— Osman Noor (@OzzyForMayor) June 10, 2020
Bill de Blasio’s New York, everyone:
The golden age of glory holes brought to you by Bill de Blasio. https://t.co/HWS1TVxJrB
— Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) June 10, 2020
And when engaging in group sex, please keep the number of participants to an absolute minimum:
NYC Health advice also discourages sex parties but, if you're going to have group sex, be sure to "Limit the size of your guest list. Keep it intimate." https://t.co/efgquRUzke https://t.co/AUj8kjQa1P
— Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 10, 2020
But to be clear, don’t even have sex through a wall if you’re sick:
Just correcting the record here: Our guidance still says that if you are sick or not feeling well, you should not have sex. You can read all of our guidance for safer sex during COVID-19 here: https://t.co/4l9NM35F7Q
— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) June 10, 2020
In other words, this is how people in NYC should have sex for the foreseeable future:
https://t.co/uhUwE2Hmge pic.twitter.com/OUmyvvQmGx
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 10, 2020
