SHOT. . .
Remember last week when White House Correspondents’ Association president and ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl lectured the White House for a “flagrant violation of CDC guidelines on social distancing” that “puts reporters at risk”?
This is a flagrant violation of CDC guidelines on social distancing and a move that puts reporters at risk for the purpose of turning the press corps into a prop for a so-called "press conference" where the president refuses to answer a single question. https://t.co/dgImSBblaO
— jonkarl (@jonkarl) June 5, 2020
CHASER. . .
Who do we call about this?
…And social distancing has gone out the window on Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/UEvdghl3ZZ
— Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) June 9, 2020
They’re putting people in danger, Jonathan!
***