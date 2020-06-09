SHOT. . .

Remember last week when White House Correspondents’ Association president and ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl lectured the White House for a “flagrant violation of CDC guidelines on social distancing” that “puts reporters at risk”?

This is a flagrant violation of CDC guidelines on social distancing and a move that puts reporters at risk for the purpose of turning the press corps into a prop for a so-called "press conference" where the president refuses to answer a single question. https://t.co/dgImSBblaO — jonkarl (@jonkarl) June 5, 2020

CHASER. . .

Who do we call about this?

…And social distancing has gone out the window on Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/UEvdghl3ZZ — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) June 9, 2020

They’re putting people in danger, Jonathan!

***