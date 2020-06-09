SHOT. . .

Remember last week when White House Correspondents’ Association president and ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl lectured the White House for a “flagrant violation of CDC guidelines on social distancing” that “puts reporters at risk”?

Trending

CHASER. . .

Who do we call about this?

They’re putting people in danger, Jonathan!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCsocial distancing