President Trump questioned on Tuesday morning if Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old hospitalized after getting pushed to the ground by Buffalo police last week, is actually an “ANTIFA provocateur”:

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

And there goes today’s news cycle:

Ah so it's gonna be that kind of day https://t.co/NFIraGjICp — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) June 9, 2020

Ari Fleischer’s criticism of the tweet was the most direct we’ve seen from Republicans so far:

The President’s penchant for trafficking in conspiracy theories is, politically speaking, going to ruin him. This is reckless. He doesn’t know when to stop. https://t.co/5ZmWC78d5M — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 9, 2020

The two officers have been charged with assault over the incident:

Two officers have been charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony. https://t.co/1TqN6JEqfn https://t.co/TzI0C6rn5U — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 9, 2020

Gugino is reportedly still hospitalized in serious by stable condition:

Martin Gugino is still in serious condition in the hospital The latest from @news4buffalo: https://t.co/5wnf2NWzIV https://t.co/ONGngFMzHh — Michael Stern (@MSternWRIC) June 9, 2020

From Gugino’s attorney:

#UPDATE: According to the attorney of Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who Buffalo Police Officers pushed following a protest Thursday night, he is still hospitalized and is stable but remains in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/4jQdnvHOw3 — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 8, 2020

And it appears President Trump and OANN are referencing this post on The Conservative Treehouse that speculated that Gugino was attempting to scan the police radio frequencies:

https://t.co/rX7HEn6wQk You KNEW there was more to this than met the eye. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) June 9, 2020

