Holy s*it. The WHO is now walking back comments made by Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove yesterday saying that asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 is “very rare”:

Do these pinheads understand the damage they’ve done to themselves with this backtracking?

Via CNBC, she said during a live stream that “between 6% of the population and 41% of the population may be infected but not have symptoms”:

“We don’t actually have that answer yet. There are some estimates that suggest that anywhere between 6% of the population and 41% of the population may be infected but not have symptoms within a point estimate of around 16%,” she said on a live Q&A streamed across multiple social media platforms.

And she’s saying she did not include data from models that show “around 40% of transmission may be due to asymptomatic” spread:

“Some estimates of around 40% of transmission may be due to asymptomatic, but those are from models, so I didn’t include that in my answer yesterday, but wanted to make sure that I covered that here,” Kerkhove said.

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies program, added that things could have been said better yesterday:

Ryan acknowledged that Kerkhove’s comments created a stir, saying they may have been “misinterpreted or maybe we didn’t use the most elegant words to explain that.”

In other words, we still don’t know anything. That’s not reassuring:

And as we told you earlier in a VIP post, they’re trying to distinguish between truly asymptomatic case, pre-symptomatic and mild cases:

And:

