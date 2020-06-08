Over the weekend, the Washington Post published what was reportedly going on behind the scenes after President Trump warned on Twitter that any protesters that hopped the White House fence would be met by “vicious dogs”:

….have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

The way the Post tells it, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and her team thought this was racist:

“Vicious dogs” versus “a scared man:” Trump feud with Bowser escalates amid police brutality protests. Inside a new Trump war with the mayor of Washington, w/⁦@DavidNakamura⁩ & ⁦@FenitN⁩: https://t.co/LEmBrK0OjV — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) June 7, 2020

From the Post:

As the mayor and her team weighed a response to Trump’s tweets that Saturday morning, it wasn’t his personal attack that most angered Bowser, according to aides. Rather, it was his use of the phrase “vicious dogs,” which the mayor, who is African American, viewed as racist. A day earlier, Trump had used the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” to threaten Minneapolis protesters, echoing the threats of a white Miami police chief in 1967 that had angered black civil rights leaders.

Now, we get that they hate the president. But, there are vicious dogs behind that fence and we know what those vicious dogs will do because the national media CELEBRATED these dogs when they took down a fence jumper in 2014:

Weird. In 2014 the media CELEBRATED the Secret Service dogs that took down a fence jumper. https://t.co/MUFiKdXL8q https://t.co/xdxDWqoupB — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 30, 2020

Maybe the Washington Post missed their own article on it?

Secret Service guard dogs are in the spotlight after the latest White House fence jumping http://t.co/1eHiwZZLHw pic.twitter.com/F22HyjSUVm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 23, 2014

Dogs of war, even:

Let slip the Secret Service dogs: A pair of canines play hero in the latest fence-jumping incident at the White House http://t.co/eCbAKAfytr — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) October 23, 2014

So, please tell us why this is racist when it was a 100% factual statement?

Fence-jumper at the White House stopped by two Secret Service dogs http://t.co/pIXaJzRpDU pic.twitter.com/fCVwKjO3fR — New York Post (@nypost) October 23, 2014

By the way, the dogs are named Jordan and Hurricane and they both suffered minor injuries protecting President Obama and his family:

"Hurricane" & "Jordan," the 2 Secret Service dogs who caught Adesanya, were taken to a vet & treated for minor bruising in the take down. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 23, 2014

