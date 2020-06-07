Police in London were caught on camera running away from a mob of #BlackLivesMatter protesters who were angry at their arrest of a man in the crowd:

Police seek refuge inside the Foreign Office after clashing with protesters following the arrest of a man #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sGANorylBD â€” Tyrone Francis (@TJFrancisLive) June 7, 2020

Hereâ€™s the same incident from another angle:

Protesters clashing with police as they try arresting a man #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/qyHtjAHstv â€” Noel Phillips (@Noel_Phillips) June 7, 2020

One of the officers injured in the mele:

The officer who was injured is currently receiving treatment. He told me was struck in the head with an object. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/BBqBtCLJOK â€” Noel Phillips (@Noel_Phillips) June 7, 2020

This genius admitted to his part in the fight, saying it was because the cops arrested a black man for, in his opinion, no reason at all:

This protester was involved in clashes with police. He told me what happened #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/xxZRkGwAVp â€” Noel Phillips (@Noel_Phillips) June 7, 2020

Reinforcement quickly arrived:

Reinforcement arrives as injured officer walks away from scene #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/xJICEsVlXf â€” Noel Phillips (@Noel_Phillips) June 7, 2020

And two others were arrested:

Two protesters arrested as police battle with protesters outside foreign office pic.twitter.com/nt85ZMIxYR â€” Noel Phillips (@Noel_Phillips) June 7, 2020

