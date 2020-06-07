Police in London were caught on camera running away from a mob of #BlackLivesMatter protesters who were angry at their arrest of a man in the crowd:

Hereâ€™s the same incident from another angle:

Trending

One of the officers injured in the mele:

This genius admitted to his part in the fight, saying it was because the cops arrested a black man for, in his opinion, no reason at all:

Reinforcement quickly arrived:

And two others were arrested:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #blacklivesmatterLondon