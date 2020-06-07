The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Stephan Cannon, charged with murder in the first degree, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action over the death of retried Captain David Dorn:

Relative to the investigation into the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn, officers arrested Stephan Cannon & the @stlcao issued one count of Murder 1st, one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm & two counts of Armed Criminal Action. Bond not allowed. pic.twitter.com/WzkXCa55fW — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 7, 2020

They also announced the arrest of Jimmie Robinson on lesser charges:

Officers also arrested Jimmie Robinson & the @STLCAO issued one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Stealing (F). Bond was set at $30,000 cash only. #ArrestsMade pic.twitter.com/iLHCmBShuu — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 7, 2020

Captain Dorn, 77, was killed while reportedly trying to defend a friend’s store from looters:

David Dorn was 77. He spent four decades protecting people as a police officer in St Louis and then came out of retirement to keep serving as Moline Acres' police chief. Looters shot him in the torso & he died bleeding on a sidewalk This chaos must endhttps://t.co/taCubEsFEU pic.twitter.com/98dOYChn8q — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 2, 2020

Now, let’s hope for a conviction:

Our hearts go out to the family of Captain David Dorn, who was shot and killed by looters in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/GSdQpBp009 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 3, 2020

