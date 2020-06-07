The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Stephan Cannon, charged with murder in the first degree, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action over the death of retried Captain David Dorn:

They also announced the arrest of Jimmie Robinson on lesser charges:

Captain Dorn, 77, was killed while reportedly trying to defend a friend’s store from looters:

Now, let’s hope for a conviction:

