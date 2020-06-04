President Trump said in a tweet this morning that Roger Stone “was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt” and that “he can sleep well tonight”:

Well, this certainly does “sound like a pardon is coming”:

Roger Stone is scheduled to report to prison on June 30:

Stone’s case, however, is different than Michael Flynn’s as Bill Barr defended Stone’s prosecution:

From February 13:

And, really, everyone is just speculating on what exactly the president means in this tweet:

Stay tuned. . .

