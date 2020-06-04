We’re being gaslit, folks. The same people who told us last month that we had to stay home or else grandma would die are now telling us that protesting in large groups without any social distancing is totally OK:

Remember how we were supposed to stay at home to protect medical workers?

We remember:

With that said, here’s Drew Holden with one of his must-read thread to hold these gaslighting hypocrites to task:

And here are some resources he put together so people can help those affected by the looting:

