We’re being gaslit, folks. The same people who told us last month that we had to stay home or else grandma would die are now telling us that protesting in large groups without any social distancing is totally OK:

The gaslighting that's going on is next level. Don't you dare shame people for wondering why last week protesting was killing grandma and today it's acceptable. This is an absolutely valid question. Kids lost months of schooling. Businesses were destroyed. Hospitals went under. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 3, 2020

Remember how we were supposed to stay at home to protect medical workers?

All my hard work and long hours for the last 3 months seems to have been for nothing. #StayAtHome https://t.co/YAD3e1XXc7 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 4, 2020

We remember:

Nurses literally stood in traffic to stop people from protesting just 30 days ago. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 4, 2020

With that said, here’s Drew Holden with one of his must-read thread to hold these gaslighting hypocrites to task:

Conservatives aren’t mad because there are protests. We’re mad because ALL OF YOU said we were evil for suggesting mere weeks ago that some things are too important to keep locked down. Don’t remember? Well, lucky for you, Twitter is free and the internet is forever. THREAD. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

Some of the best examples are the pushback to @bethanyshondark for suggesting that some things need to reopen. @joelockhart really led the heinous vitriol, yet he seems to have no issues with the recent protests. pic.twitter.com/HBiMoeQOpE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

@joelockhart clearly thinks some protests are better than others. pic.twitter.com/GYBPbdW4AJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

Same sentiment from noted internet swearer @tonyposnanski. Again. No concern about the latest protests. pic.twitter.com/3WCqTGcNhv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

And it wouldn’t be a thread without @kurteichenwald in the mix. Again. No concerns when talking about the latest round of protests. pic.twitter.com/U87AdeK4G4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

But it wasn’t just in response to Bethany. Here’s @NYGovCuomo, who’s overseen the worst disaster in NY since 9/11, and performed about as poorly as one could. He’s also encouraging protests now, as looters and vandals destroy NYC. pic.twitter.com/EDgUkePkw1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

@GovWhitmer has since dropped these concerns it appears. pic.twitter.com/wwJPT0JOnD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

Is leaving your home still selfish @GovMurphy? pic.twitter.com/QISTxmn1fc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

And you had the usual pundits. Here’s @JRubinBlogger. Go figure. Not a peep of concern since. pic.twitter.com/UproZubNw1 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

Ditto for @juliaioffe, who apparently doesn’t think going out and breaking social distancing guidelines or crowd size restrictions is selfish. pic.twitter.com/le8PEU8yek — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

Apparently the last protest wasn’t good enough for @cmclymer but this one is. The internal logic isn’t even sound. pic.twitter.com/bOQjReeVyg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

It seems that @BarbMcQuade had a change of heart on whether breaking restrictions is “selfish” and “ignorant” pic.twitter.com/wpiDIX4Syf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

@AprilDRyan doesn’t seem to be asking this question anymore. Wonder why. pic.twitter.com/5lTfjWjfIa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

@funder no longer seems to see an issue with protesting. pic.twitter.com/KhJwyISiIS — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

The Obama bros don’t seem to have these same misgivings about a lack of social distancing. @jonfavs & @TVietor08 pic.twitter.com/OYoTSNk2tc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

So if you want to support the protests, have at it. I do. George Floyd’s killing is inexcusable and we need change. But if you were saying weeks ago that anyone who wanted out of quarantine, for any reason, was evil, with all due respect, you can absolutely go fuck yourself. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

How could I have possibly forgotten @soledadobrien in the Grandma Killer montage? Apparently now that we have an “occasion” things are different. pic.twitter.com/9YlTmwV068 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

Anyway, I don’t have anything you can sign up for or subscribe to. But I do these threads often, and in my humble opinion, I’m worth a follow. More importantly, don’t let this (admittedly frustrating) hypocrisy let your heart grow hard. Care about your neighbors. Have empathy. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

And here are some resources he put together so people can help those affected by the looting:

And given the riots and the national conversation our country is having, it’s a good time to donate to good causes, no matter what you think on the issues. Here’s a good list in Minneapolis: https://t.co/TmFZuDeIkI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

And I know many of your are in DC. One easy way you can help people in our community who are hurting – and enjoy a delicious meal – is to have your next take-out dinner from a black-owned business. Here’s a list: pic.twitter.com/Kj59GuBJ9L — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

Also trying to find or create a list of local small businesses in DC damages by looters. Will circulate as soon as I can get or make one. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 3, 2020

