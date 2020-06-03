With looters running around both New York City and Los Angeles, is the best use of police resources?

In New York City, it was the NYPD threatening these Orthodox Hasidic Jews with arrest for attending evening prayers:

And in Los Angeles, the LAPD was called in to break up this dangerous game of pick-up baseball:

Bonus: Two Karens in a cart helping to keep the community safe:

