2020 is so absurd that National Review’s David Harsanyi is in a debate right now with Boy George over policing policy.

THREAD ==>

Someone got fired in America today for saying "all lives matter." — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 2, 2020

At this point we must all understand the message since it's black Americans who are consistently targeted and murdered by the police. These are not huge terrorist situations but everyday situations where no one should die or be injured. It's still happening. https://t.co/DY8soeRRoC — Boy George (Boomer) (@BoyGeorge) June 3, 2020

Oh, hey, Boy George. This is not exactly true, and it also a false choice. And there are some things I "must do" in life, but groupthinking is not one of them. https://t.co/qDw45BGmLt — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 3, 2020

Do you really want to hurt him, David?

If you told me when I was 15 that one day Donald Trump would be president and I'd be arguing with Boy George over policing policy, I may have been skeptical. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 3, 2020

