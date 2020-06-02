Criminal defense and civil rights attorney Rebbeca Kavanaugh has some bad news for the anti-cop narrative: That video that allegedly shows a black FBI agent getting arrested by white cops is 1) a year old and 2) not of an FBI agent:

Here’s the video that’s gone mega-viral in case you haven’t seen it yet:

Trending

Buzzkill in progress:

They should’ve checked Snopes!

An excerpt:

In sum, this video was originally shared with a caption stating that this incident took place over a year earlier (i.e., in 2019, not 2020) and that it featured an encounter between police and an unidentified black male. There’s nothing in the video or the original caption indicating that this person was an FBI agent.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBISnopes