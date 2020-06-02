Criminal defense and civil rights attorney Rebbeca Kavanaugh has some bad news for the anti-cop narrative: That video that allegedly shows a black FBI agent getting arrested by white cops is 1) a year old and 2) not of an FBI agent:

Just a heads up, the video trending right now purporting to show police arresting an undercover FBI agent is a year old and the man being arrested is not an FBI agent. pic.twitter.com/EdPJU4ZdTE — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) June 1, 2020

Here’s the video that’s gone mega-viral in case you haven’t seen it yet:

Arrest Gone Wrong! 😂

2 policemen caught black FBI agent unknowingly.#Anomymouspic.twitter.com/Q63maPyMME — AyeMojubar (@ayemojubar) June 2, 2020

Buzzkill in progress:

Should have done more due diligence. The arrested man was not an FBI agent, but it is a clear example of racial profiling in action. Even journalists get it wrong sometimes. Apologies. — Vonny LeClerc (@vonny_bravo) June 1, 2020

A video that has received over a million views and was retweeted thousands of times by celebrities and others including @GiGiHadid is from last year and the man arrested in the video then released is not an FBI agent. Check your sources before you retweet something! — Jamal Dajani جمال (@JamalDajani) June 1, 2020

They should’ve checked Snopes!

This appears to have been a joke … though we’re not quite sure who’s laughing. https://t.co/FjikE8EXtq — snopes.com (@snopes) June 1, 2020

An excerpt:

In sum, this video was originally shared with a caption stating that this incident took place over a year earlier (i.e., in 2019, not 2020) and that it featured an encounter between police and an unidentified black male. There’s nothing in the video or the original caption indicating that this person was an FBI agent.

