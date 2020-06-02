We woke up to see “#phillexplosions” trending and here’s why. . .

Rioters in Philadelphia are using explosives to blow up and then loot ATM machines across the city:

This does not seem like the work of your average rioter, TBH:

An ATM was blown up and money was taken around 11pm on the 1500 block of W Rockland St in the Logan section of Philadelphia #phillyexplosions — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 2, 2020

So much for the curfew:

Who heard the explosions around Philly past curfew? #phillyexplosions https://t.co/wA2cvFyNzo — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 2, 2020

At least one of the attacks was caught on video:

I saw someone blowing up ATMs on my snap,,,, idk what people are doing anymore but shits CRAZY #phillyexplosions pic.twitter.com/qhsQal5eyB — 🥀🌊 (@alexdaqueer) June 2, 2020

***