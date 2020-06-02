We woke up to see “#phillexplosions” trending and here’s why. . .
Rioters in Philadelphia are using explosives to blow up and then loot ATM machines across the city:
Who heard the #phillyexplosions in Philadelphia overnight? https://t.co/YWmZMKp9cF pic.twitter.com/nXHHgWd3rF
— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 2, 2020
This does not seem like the work of your average rioter, TBH:
An ATM was blown up and money was taken around 11pm on the 1500 block of W Rockland St in the Logan section of Philadelphia #phillyexplosions
— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 2, 2020
So much for the curfew:
Who heard the explosions around Philly past curfew? #phillyexplosions https://t.co/wA2cvFyNzo
— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 2, 2020
At least one of the attacks was caught on video:
I saw someone blowing up ATMs on my snap,,,, idk what people are doing anymore but shits CRAZY #phillyexplosions pic.twitter.com/qhsQal5eyB
— 🥀🌊 (@alexdaqueer) June 2, 2020
