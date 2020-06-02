WTOP’s Neal Augenstein is reporting that the U.S. Park Police did not know President Trump would be walking to St. John’s church when the cleared the street in front of the White House yesterday 20 minutes before the curfew:

First on WTOP: U.S. Park Police is explaining its decision-making in clearing Lafayette Square, at least 20 minutes before DC's 7p curfew, on night 4 of protests…. — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) June 2, 2020

His source also says smoke canisters, not tear gas were used:

A source says tear gas was never used — instead smoke cannisters were deployed, which don't have an uncomfortable irritant in them. And, the source says Park Police didn't know President Trump would be walking across the park several minutes later. Park Police say… — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) June 2, 2020

This source also way officers were getting “pelted with water bottles” at the time:

…the reason the crowd was disbursed with smoke cannisters is that at that moment, officers were being pelted with water bottles. Another factor was that protesters had climbed on top of the structure at the north end of Lafayette Square that had been burned the day before. — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) June 2, 2020

An official statement should be released today:

Obviously folks in the White House will be asked today about the President's walk across Lafayette Square to St. John's Episcopal Church. But, my Park Police source says the agency made its decision to use smoke cannisters at that moment because of what was being thrown at… — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) June 2, 2020

..officers, not because President Trump planned to make an unannounced walk to the church. Park Police will be releasing a statement later today. We will keep asking questions. — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) June 2, 2020

So, did anyone fire tear gas or that was just a mistake made by reporters on the ground?

In theory it's possible another agency used tear gas, in addition to Park Police using smoke cannisters, but my source was on the scene, got a dose of smoke, but didn't feel the irritants of tear gas. Clearly, the phrase "tear gas" has been used widely in the reporting… — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) June 2, 2020

To be continued:

..and I'm continuing to try to learn who used what. Will keep you in the loop. — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) June 2, 2020

***