A surreal moment occurred in Van Nuys, CA yesterday as the LAPD arrested a number of people attempting to protect a store from looters:

As you can see in the video, the store owners and supporters of the store/family were armed in an effort to prevent looting on the block:

You can see in this clip that one of the people in the group defending the store reaches for what looks to be a shotgun as the LAPD rolls up, which is when things got tense:

The reporter, Fox 11’s Christina Gonzalez, tried to explain to the officers that they’ve arrested the wrong people:

This is exactly what business owners should be doing:

Gonzalez later said on camera that she was trying to help the LAPD’s image so that the clip didn’t go viral:

The woman was later released and is home with her family:

