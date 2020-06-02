So, it looks like last night’s curfew in New York City didn’t really work out so well?

It’s being described as a night of “complete anarchy” and lawlessness:

This IS like some dystopian video game:

Watch:

In places, the NYPD appeared to be taking a standoffish approach:

But in other parts of the city, it looked like open war on the NYPD. From West 8th Street where an officer was hit by a car (end of the video):

In the Bronx:

No arrests were made after this hit-and-run:

Macy’s flagship store in midtown was attacked, earning this tweet from President Trump’s social media director:

Macy’s from street level:

More videos of the carnage:

Mayor Bill de Blasio downplayed the damage:

But he’s moved the curfew to 8 p.m. tonight:

