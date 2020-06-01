Fox’s Bill Melugin was on hand when the LAPD arrested a man looting the New Balance store in Santa Monica:

BREAKING: We just witnessed a group of looters hit a store in West LA off Wilshire by 26th, the car got away but one of the looters didn’t get in fast enough and LAPD chased him down and caught him. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/bNar1xYPzn — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 1, 2020

In an interview, he said it was just “for the money” and only “a little bit to do” with the death of George Floyd:

I just talked to him. He told me he’s simply out here “for the money”. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 1, 2020

Watch:

Looter explains his motive to @BillFOXLA after being caught by police https://t.co/sd8u3Woioa pic.twitter.com/0GqRkW8EqD — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 1, 2020

Melugin reports that some Santa Monica business owners have armed themselves and are guarding their stores:

BREAKING: Armed business owners are now stationed outside and on top their properties in Santa Monica. They are taking their protection into their own hands now. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/GTawCJPA2g — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 1, 2020

You can see a guy walk past Melugin with a cinder block in this shot:

“Looters are literally EVERYWHERE in Santa Monica”:

There are looters literally EVERYWHERE in Santa Monica. LAPD is chasing down as many as they can. They caught this guy when he ran into somebodies front yard. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/yEtcgimYLy — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 1, 2020

Got ’em:

