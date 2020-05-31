Meet Wesley Somers, a 25-year-old white man just arrested for setting fire to Nashville’s Historic Courthouse on Saturday:

Wesley was filmed setting the building on fire while shirtless, displaying a number of unique tattoos:

A criminal mastermind he is not:

Too bad Wesley didn’t listen to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who advised protesters to make sure they cover up any identifiable tattoos (in the “WHAT TO WEAR” box) as part of this “PROTESTING SAFELY” graphic:

Rookie mistake, Wesley! Now, find the rest of them:

***

