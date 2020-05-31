There have been a number of major protesting fails caught on video over the past few days, like these looters robbing other looters in Philadelphia:

And the same thing happened in Walnut Creek, CA:

Per James Woods, looters are so concerned with securing their loot that they’re making sure their cars are locked:

And in Los Angeles, protesters took out another protester with a dumpster:

Protester vs. window in NYC:

And we told you about this one earlier when a protester accidentally set himself on fire with a Molotov cocktail:

But it’s not just protesters. Cops in Atlanta accidentally gassed themselves when the wind shifted:

