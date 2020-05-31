Um, Marco. . .what are you doing here?
Various domestic terror groups on BOTH far left & right are instigating & committing acts of violence & looting.
They are stealing the focus away from the murder of Mr. Floyd & the legitimate problems it revealed. pic.twitter.com/IQ8v7sMsU6
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 31, 2020
Please name the groups on the right doing the looting:
Which groups on the right are doing this? https://t.co/B8OQEiMuUE
— China is lying (@jtLOL) May 31, 2020
No, seriously. Who are they? Give us a citation?
"Domestic terror groups on [the] right"
[citation needed]
Being totally serious here, Marco. We're going to need a citation for that claim. https://t.co/EDpmUCzZmJ
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 31, 2020
He’s the acting Intel chair. Does he know something
Press question for @marcorubio: Has the acting chair of Senate Intelligence Committee seen intelligence reports that right-wing groups are involved in public violence targeting US cities? CC: @SenRubioPress https://t.co/TWI9JzBrJt
— Lee Smith (@LeeSmithDC) May 31, 2020
Rep. Paul Gosar doesn’t agree:
I don’t agree with this equivocation. There is no evidence of “right wing” groups involved in any of this. It’s all Antifa and BLM and the like. https://t.co/OfFr2zviWb
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) June 1, 2020
This is what Joy Reid pulled:
Rubio pushing the Joy Reid talking point https://t.co/VdgUwGl3jD
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 31, 2020
He’s going to need to walk this back we think:
Actually, it's only the lefty groups, senator. This liberal talking point about right wing extremist groups being part of the chaos in MN has been debunked. https://t.co/44P4GK1Sx6
— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) June 1, 2020
