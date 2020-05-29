Townhall’s Julio Rosas, who is also a U.S. Marine, was shot with a non-lethal projectile as he covered tonight’s protest in Minneapolis:

As I was recording the National Guard and riot police falling back from their positions as the crowd began to throw projectiles at them, I got shot with a non-lethal weapon by riot police. I wasn't close to them and I was kneeling down with my phone in my hand. pic.twitter.com/2OmsgNcdNm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2020

Rosas reports the protesters actually chased the National Guard and riot police away:

🚨🚨🚨:The riot police and National Guard have completely abandoned the perimeter they had set up earlier. Rioters have chased them away. pic.twitter.com/4dld6P0Nve — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2020

Wow:

The is the crowd celebrating after the riot police and National Guard abandoned the perimeter that had been set up around the 3rd precinct station. pic.twitter.com/OBRkKR8Wu5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 30, 2020

There are reports of tear gas being used as well:

One of hundreds of canisters left in the streets within a quarter-mile of @MinneapolisPD 3rd precinct. No officers or national guard presence in sight. pic.twitter.com/xXgsa7axGz — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) May 30, 2020

Tensions increased throughout the day:

One protester getting in the faces of the cops and National Guard, telling them: Y'all don't scare me! pic.twitter.com/LIaCXcqw28 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

