As we told you earlier, CNN’s Oscar Jiminez was arrested and then released by the Minnesota State Patrol while covering the riots this morning:
The cops then explained the crew was released “once they were confirmed to be members of the media”:
In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media.
Maybe the TV camera, credentials and microphones were a ruse?
"Once they were confirmed to be members of the media"?? They were literally live-broadcasting on national television during the arrest. This is absurd. https://t.co/LynIb9aqfw
How are they at solving other crimes?
"We're crackerjack investigators and also incapable of telling the difference between an on-air national broadcast crew and potential perpetrators. Please continue to trust our armed officers with your lives." https://t.co/EdF0XtW9Qn
This won’t end well for them:
This is a lie. The whole world saw them confirm they were members of the media on air. https://t.co/Zymyk8tl4o
He identified himself, showed a badge, was holding a mic while talking into a camera.
He was even willing to move.
But, more confirmation? https://t.co/RXGKSnJj3A
Top-notch detective work there, MN state police. https://t.co/xHxN0Bm5dN
They were carrying cameras and had IDs. Couldn't have been that hard to crack the code. https://t.co/A6bycAu0ko
Hmmm … was thinking a guy standing with a microphone talking towards another guy holding a camera thingy pointed at him might have been some sort of clue? https://t.co/FtEjHKPivr
Gov. Tim Walz told CNN’s Jeff Zucker that he will apologize to the crew later today:
Minnesota governor Tim Walz to CNN chief Jeff Zucker just now: "I will publicly address what happened this morning and apologize to the crew. You are essential to our democracy and your ability to report must be unhindered."
