As we told you earlier, CNN’s Oscar Jiminez was arrested and then released by the Minnesota State Patrol while covering the riots this morning:

Watch: @OmarJimenez's account of his arrest this morning pic.twitter.com/rD2fiG8jbP — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

The cops then explained the crew was released “once they were confirmed to be members of the media”:

In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 29, 2020

Maybe the TV camera, credentials and microphones were a ruse?

"Once they were confirmed to be members of the media"?? They were literally live-broadcasting on national television during the arrest. This is absurd. https://t.co/LynIb9aqfw — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 29, 2020

How are they at solving other crimes?

"We're crackerjack investigators and also incapable of telling the difference between an on-air national broadcast crew and potential perpetrators. Please continue to trust our armed officers with your lives." https://t.co/EdF0XtW9Qn — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) May 29, 2020

This won’t end well for them:

This is a lie. The whole world saw them confirm they were members of the media on air. https://t.co/Zymyk8tl4o — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) May 29, 2020

He identified himself, showed a badge, was holding a mic while talking into a camera. He was even willing to move. But, more confirmation? https://t.co/RXGKSnJj3A — Brennan Somers (@WHEC_BSomers) May 29, 2020

Top-notch detective work there, MN state police. https://t.co/xHxN0Bm5dN — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) May 29, 2020

They were carrying cameras and had IDs. Couldn't have been that hard to crack the code. https://t.co/A6bycAu0ko — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 29, 2020

Hmmm … was thinking a guy standing with a microphone talking towards another guy holding a camera thingy pointed at him might have been some sort of clue? https://t.co/FtEjHKPivr — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) May 29, 2020

Gov. Tim Walz told CNN’s Jeff Zucker that he will apologize to the crew later today:

Minnesota governor Tim Walz to CNN chief Jeff Zucker just now: "I will publicly address what happened this morning and apologize to the crew. You are essential to our democracy and your ability to report must be unhindered." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

