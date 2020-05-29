And just when you thought things couldn’t get weirder, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad quoted Tupac Shakur in this tweet on the death of George Floyd:

The scheme of the world powers is to cause disunity in order to keep all societies under control. The killing of #GeorgeFloyd was deeply disturbing & upsetting & is the result of the current world order which we all must unite against.

"Pull the trigger kill a Nigga he's a hero" pic.twitter.com/1giRGxPy68 — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) May 29, 2020

This is literally the kind of thing Twitter should be worried about from a foreign power in an election year:

There's a long history of foreign powers trying to use racial tension in America to their own ends. Goes back to, at minimum, the KGB and the Civil Rights Movement. One of the reasons Dr. King was so great, as it was, his non-violent movement was seen as unhelpful to Soviet ends. https://t.co/VLtk3k0zFw — John Noonan (@noonanjo) May 29, 2020

Over to you, Jack:

Hi @TwitterSupport I'm guessing you just haven't gotten around to tagging this tweet from the former president of the world's leading state sponsor of global terror. We'll wait. https://t.co/P1VPjJSXlg — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 29, 2020

But, hey. . .2020 is going to 2020 and won’t stop:

Imagine telling your past self that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad would be shitposting 2Pac lyrics on social media one day. We live in a society. https://t.co/zZVWvGn0V9 — neontaster (@neontaster) May 29, 2020

Not to mention his own actions in Iran:

You had peaceful protesters excuted in the streets. Sit TH down. https://t.co/S1pHggMO05 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 29, 2020

And we’ll end it with this: “Shut up, b*tch”:

Since Twitter is banned in Iran, I will say this for everyone: pic.twitter.com/V1lSClwJmC — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) May 29, 2020

***