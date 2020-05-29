NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson is calling for assault charges against the NYPD officer seen in this video pushing a woman to the ground resulting in a trip to the ER:

This took place near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

He called it “brutal and unacceptable”:

Trending

The woman in the video was identified as Dounya Zayer:

And, thankfully, she reports she’s “okay”:

More from Johnson:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Corey JohnsonNYPD