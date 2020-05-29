NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson is calling for assault charges against the NYPD officer seen in this video pushing a woman to the ground resulting in a trip to the ER:
Update: Got her permission with a fuck yeah. The cop pushed her so hard at Barclays & she flung back. She is tiny. Now she’s in the ER after a serious seizure. I’m waiting for updates but have to wait outside because of COVID-19. Please keep my protest sister in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/MqV0QJ0D8h
— Whitney Hu 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) May 30, 2020
This took place near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
I’m on my way to the hospital from Barclays. A young 20-year-old girl got shoved by a NYPD officer for no reason and she flew back and hit her head. She blacked out and had a violent seizure. We have a video. Will update with her consent.
— Whitney Hu 胡安行 (@whitney_hu) May 30, 2020
He called it “brutal and unacceptable”:
This officer needs to be charged with assault.
Hard to watch. Brutal and unacceptable. https://t.co/zL2MHcEwCI
— Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) May 30, 2020
The woman in the video was identified as Dounya Zayer:
This was me, and I want to make one thing clear to all the people that are commenting lies below this video. I did NOT spit in this officers face. I was wearing a face mask. He told me to get out of the street and then immediately threw me out of the way. https://t.co/349TZijtD8
— Dounya Zayer (@zayer_dounya) May 30, 2020
And, thankfully, she reports she’s “okay”:
I’m awake, and okay 🙂
— Dounya Zayer (@zayer_dounya) May 30, 2020
More from Johnson:
I am so angry and frustrated at what happened in Brooklyn tonight. We knew New Yorkers were planning to protest tonight. We understand why they needed to voice their anger and their pain. 1/2
— NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 30, 2020
How did we go from a peaceful protest to what transpired tonight?
We failed to de-escalate. The NYPD should be easing tensions, not pepper spraying state legislators and shoving peaceful protestors.
Tonight was a failure of leadership. 2/2
— NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 30, 2020
***