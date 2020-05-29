Things are getting ugly at the George Floyd protest in downtown Atlanta:

Demonstrators are now smashing police cruisers. Protest has turned wild @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/C9fZ8N8KRr — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) May 30, 2020

And it’s only 8:00 p.m.:

LIVE – Demonstrations in Atlanta turn more violent outside CNN Center pic.twitter.com/65MqIvZOxi — Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) May 29, 2020

Check out the tiny woman in the red dress take on the cop:

The police chief was trying to defuse the situation earlier:

The police chief is trying to defuse the situation — allow the demonstrators to protest in the street and at the CNN building. The sound on the video feed can pick up the insults hurled at the Atlanta police from individual demonstrators. pic.twitter.com/kuxJcRZpxk — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 29, 2020

One of their targets is CNN:

The CNN logo is being painted with graffiti in Atlanta.

The crowd is cheering. pic.twitter.com/KG9QmfIh31 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 29, 2020

And windows were smashed:

Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN's Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

Wow:

Mexican flag with the BLM flag. Mexican Americans in Atlanta joining #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/7722IE39T3 — Russell Contreras (@RussContreras) May 29, 2020

So far, they have not been able to get inside CNN:

Some folks are trying really hard to get inside, but the CNN center doors and glass are well fortified as such high traffic tourist destinations these days. The CNN logo is a popular place for travelers to take a picture — iconic symbol in downtown Atlanta. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 29, 2020

***