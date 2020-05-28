And Ngo posted these clips from last night’s riot in Minneapolis in protest of the death of George Floyd that shows a woman in a wheelchair, possibly armed with a knife, getting attacked while trying to stop looters in a Target:

At the Target in Minneapolis that was being looted tonight during the BLM riot, a woman in a wheelchair was attacked. pic.twitter.com/JxsXTB30xI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

The looters say she was stabbing people:

Video captured earlier of the elderly wheelchair-bound woman who was attacked at the Minneapolis Target during the BLM riot. In a later interview, she said she was trying to do her part in stopping the looting. She was beat on the head & sprayed in the face w/a fire extinguisher. pic.twitter.com/EpcAAF0HLY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Everyone has lost their damn minds:

A person tries to steal items in the wheelchair woman’s purse. Someone then runs up from behind and hits her repeatedly on the head. #Minneapolis #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/c1nleTWhGj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

***

