Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is asking people to “please leave our employees out of it” after it was revealed that one of his senior employees hates President Trump and the people in the states who voted for him:

Sorry, Jack:

Dorsey was actually subtweeting Mark Zuckerberg in this thread after he, dishonestly, said on Fox News that “Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online”:

FACEBOOK IS ALREADY DOING THIS NOW AND EVERYONE KNOWS IT:

The NYT’s Kara Swisher called out Zuckerberg as well:

And as for Twitter’s employees, what should our reaction be?

“You put this guy in a job he has no business doing”:

The scrutiny will continue:

And it was “fair criticism,” at that:

Oh, and we’re still waiting for Jack to crack down on China:

We’re waiting:

***

