Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is asking people to “please leave our employees out of it” after it was revealed that one of his senior employees hates President Trump and the people in the states who voted for him:

Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make.

Sorry, Jack:

Lol no. You opened this box. https://t.co/APkyfBVE4C — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 28, 2020

Dorsey was actually subtweeting Mark Zuckerberg in this thread after he, dishonestly, said on Fox News that “Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online”:

Zuckerberg hits twitter/ ⁦@Jack⁩ on Fox News about fact-checking Trump.

"I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.” https://t.co/n3T0KrBsTO — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) May 27, 2020

FACEBOOK IS ALREADY DOING THIS NOW AND EVERYONE KNOWS IT:

.@Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg told @DanaPerino that: "I just believe strongly that #Facebook shouldn't be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online." Yet, #Facebook employs @politifact to do just that: "fact check" and block #conservatives on their platform pic.twitter.com/JVXPZddRsk — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 28, 2020

The NYT’s Kara Swisher called out Zuckerberg as well:

This is nonsense. Mark is the arbiter of the entire operation and all they do. He makes choices daily that you never see, that truly matter while being unfireable and all powerful. https://t.co/h8yQ6MUhIG — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) May 28, 2020

And as for Twitter’s employees, what should our reaction be?

"Please leave our employees out of this," he says as he hires employees who think there are "LITERAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE" to run his company. https://t.co/g7Fdon9Elm — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 28, 2020

“You put this guy in a job he has no business doing”:

It’s nice to pay lip service to “the buck stops here,” but when your employees say things like this, they don’t get “left out” of the criticism. Also, make no mistake: Our criticism of your employees is criticism of you. You put this guy in a job he has no business doing. pic.twitter.com/DBUCGyiBLd — Justin Sightes (@justin_sightes) May 28, 2020

The scrutiny will continue:

Fact check: When senior Twitter staff in charge of ‘site integrity’ post deranged nonsense about “actual Nazis in the Whitehouse” then they’ll be scrutinised. If you behave like a publisher, you should be treated as one. https://t.co/1Pws3ks3OG — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 28, 2020

And it was “fair criticism,” at that:

No one picked on @Twitter's employees. You have a senior exec who enforces the rules, and not only can't he obey the rules himself, but he has an egregious and offensive bias against the people who are the targets of his enforcement. Pointing that out is fair criticism. https://t.co/FshVfHdsKl — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) May 28, 2020

Oh, and we’re still waiting for Jack to crack down on China:

Thanks for the clarification @jack This makes YOU accountable for allowing the Chinese Communist Party to abuse this site with misinformation & propaganda spread across the globe – all while the CCP bans and suppresses their own people from using Twitter! https://t.co/YtxtRIkc8K — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 28, 2020

We’re waiting:

Okay, since you are accountable, when are going to start fact checking the Chinese Communist regime? https://t.co/SP3BXyssIq — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 28, 2020

