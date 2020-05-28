The Lincoln Project has a new ad out targeting Mitch McConnell that insinuates he became rich because of all his years in D.C. but it’s a lie. McConnell’s wealth increased because his wife, Elaine Chao, inherited a bunch of money from her family:

📺 After 35 years, Kentuckians are still waiting for the kinds of opportunities #RichMitch has worked so hard to give himself. 👉 This ad is on TV and digital media in @senatemajldr’s home state TODAY. Pitch in now to help: https://t.co/MQjmoLLFd1 pic.twitter.com/CEX1RcuRNK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 28, 2020

If this sounds familiar, it should. McConnell’s opponent in 2014, Alison Lundergan Grimes, used this same BS in an ad only to get slapped down by numerous fact-checkers:

#FactChecker: Grimes’ attack on McConnell’s wealth and votes falls short http://t.co/22wHQYGBud — Post Politics (@postpolitics) September 5, 2014

McConnell's wealth came from inheritance. Grimes got Mostly False on earlier claim. http://t.co/Zs22Fh3QqH #KYSenDebate — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 14, 2014

ICYMI: #FactChecker: Grimes' attack on McConnell's wealth and votes falls flat. http://t.co/2yDjVFt9D6 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 5, 2014

If you consider yourself a conservative activist of any stripe, and don't denounce Rick Wilson's group attacking Mitch McConnell, you're a fraud. Period. There's no gray area here. — RBe (@RBPundit) May 28, 2020

