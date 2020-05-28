The Lincoln Project has a new ad out targeting Mitch McConnell that insinuates he became rich because of all his years in D.C. but it’s a lie. McConnell’s wealth increased because his wife, Elaine Chao, inherited a bunch of money from her family:

If this sounds familiar, it should. McConnell’s opponent in 2014, Alison Lundergan Grimes, used this same BS in an ad only to get slapped down by numerous fact-checkers:

We eagerly await Glenn Kessler going doing his thing on this new ad:

As for the people behind the ad, they have to KNOW this is a false attack:

100% this:

