Joe Biden, in a new TikTok video in partnership with the Washington Post, says we have to wear masks, outside, even if there’s nobody else around:
(111/?) pic.twitter.com/fDAmurJ9Vn
— Dave Jorgenson (@davejorgenson) May 28, 2020
And. . .
Here’s Joe Biden from two days ago:
Joe Biden today: "You need to wear your mask outside. I don't care if you're just walking your dog."
Joe Biden 2 days ago: pic.twitter.com/eYw8hAJZin
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 28, 2020
Oh, and a shout out to the Washington Post for producing this campaign ad on the Chinese-owned social media platform:
Washington Post is now creating de facto campaign ads for Joe Biden (featuring unnecessary guidance regarding masks outside when you’re by yourself).
Interesting strategy. https://t.co/tJi11XpcmW
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 28, 2020
