So, did he or didn’t he? Inquiring minds want to know:

WTF DID BIDEN SHART???? LISTEN CLOSELY pic.twitter.com/AKPXhWczHu — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 27, 2020

The best part is Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s reaction:

Listen to the sound…… then watch Gov. Wolf's reaction 😂😂😂 https://t.co/0xrYOJvsZf — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 27, 2020

We shall call this “SHARTGATE”:

Or it could’ve been someone crumpling up a ball of paper:

It sounds like either A) A piece of paper being balled up

B) The semi-solid contents of Joe's colon hitting his adult undergarment at great speed https://t.co/ghmYSLuSbd — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 27, 2020

Biden was also caught coughing into his hand, which is totally against CDC recommendations:

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 BIDEN IS COUGHING Is he sick??? What is wrong with him??? How long has his campaign known he is ill??? Is he in worse health than Hillary??? pic.twitter.com/FJbSVpEfWR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 27, 2020

Hasn’t he been paying attention?

***