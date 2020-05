THREAD OF THE DAY!

Caleb Hull has put together this hilarious thread of “Voting for Joe Biden vs. not voting for Joe Biden.” Check it out. . .

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam:

Voting for Joe Biden vs. not voting for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/lpnDLY9PWK — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Voting for Joe Biden vs. not voting for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/D1htGlrgAE — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2020

Deceased pop-star Michael Jackson:

Voting for Joe Biden vs. not voting for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/XY2fE2Hzjf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2020

“The View’s” Joy Behar:

Voting for Joe Biden vs. not voting for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/oaGgER4nJG — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2020

TV host Jimmy Kimmel:

Voting for Joe Biden vs. not voting for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/Kx2b1bIKXD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2020

TV host Jimmy Fallon:

Voting for Joe Biden vs. not voting for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/yG7jfnRRFV — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2020

Radio host Howard Stern:

Voting for Joe Biden vs. not voting for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/4IK0YF1Ojg — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2020

And finally, Bernie Sanders surrogate Talcum X:

Voting for Joe Biden vs. not voting for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/uI7a4Mbe0I — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 26, 2020

***