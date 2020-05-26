So, we woke up this morning, immediately saw Shaun King was trending and saw why. . .

OH BOY! They got him!

From The Daily Beast on how his latest venture, the resurrection of a newspaper founded by Frederick Douglass, has now closed down:

Oh:

“Radical incompetence” should be on his Twitter bio from now on:

It’s a pattern, as The Daily Beast pointed out:

LOL:

Celebrities hardest hit?

We’ll note that he’s advising Bernie Sanders on race issues:

Nope. No consequences at all:

“He sells wokeness to white people”:

She means like Susan Sarandon:

But there’s a far darker side to all this:

From the article:

Game over. Hopefully.

