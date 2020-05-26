No. Just, no:

And here he is explaining how novelty masks like this might get people to wear masks:

We saw it and now you have to, too:

this troubles me, and yet here i am retweeting it. https://t.co/D0pFzG6n88 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 26, 2020

But he does say President Trump, even though he doesn’t need to, should wear a mask to encourage others to do so:

As a practical matter, whether @realDonaldTrump wears a mask is not a medical issue. In the bubble in which he lives, he is no more or less likely to contract the disease. But by defiantly refusing to wear a mask in public, he sends a message that those of us who do are fools. https://t.co/wk11E90V0r — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) May 26, 2020

This is all going to get so much worse.

***