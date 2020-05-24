LOL is this bad. Twitchy readers, meet Gady Epstein, an editor with the Economist. He just deleted a tweet saying the “thin blue line” flag is “favored by white supremacists at Charlottesville”:
An editor at The Economist: https://t.co/BxeHLHWg2z
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 24, 2020
Here’s a screenshot:
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 24, 2020
What did the guitars symbolize we wonder?
.@GAFirstLady and I are honored to welcome Vice President @Mike_Pence back to Georgia! #gapol pic.twitter.com/hYlXQ2MXFC
— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 22, 2020
And check out the possible Nazis in the bottom left photo on the wall. They look like “The Beatles” be we can’t be too sure:
Gov. Kemp and VP Pence lunching at the Star Cafe in Atlanta discussing Georgia's pandemic strategy – https://t.co/YD8Y0N8ZNx #Atlanta #covid_19 pic.twitter.com/K7EqZ0oMJb
— John Spink (@johnjspink) May 22, 2020
Is “sweet tea” racist, too?
Pence ordered a sweet tea as he took a seat at his table in the middle of the restaurant. First Lady Marty Kemp offered him hand sanitizer #GaPol pic.twitter.com/A0SGZDcndW
— Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) May 22, 2020
It’s also important to acknowledge that you might be an idiot:
Deleted a tweet about Pence and the "thin blue line flag" because RIP my mentions. But know this: symbols take on meaning far beyond what you might wish for them. It's important to acknowledge that
— Gady Epstein (@gadyepstein) May 24, 2020
Keep digging, dude:
Yes, especially when you show your utter ignorance on the subject.
That is also an important symbol. https://t.co/ZsfsVjnqQH
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 25, 2020
***