LOL is this bad. Twitchy readers, meet Gady Epstein, an editor with the Economist. He just deleted a tweet saying the “thin blue line” flag is “favored by white supremacists at Charlottesville”:

An editor at The Economist: https://t.co/BxeHLHWg2z — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 24, 2020

Here’s a screenshot:

What did the guitars symbolize we wonder?

And check out the possible Nazis in the bottom left photo on the wall. They look like “The Beatles” be we can’t be too sure:

Gov. Kemp and VP Pence lunching at the Star Cafe in Atlanta discussing Georgia's pandemic strategy – https://t.co/YD8Y0N8ZNx #Atlanta #covid_19 pic.twitter.com/K7EqZ0oMJb — John Spink (@johnjspink) May 22, 2020

Is “sweet tea” racist, too?

Pence ordered a sweet tea as he took a seat at his table in the middle of the restaurant. First Lady Marty Kemp offered him hand sanitizer #GaPol pic.twitter.com/A0SGZDcndW — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) May 22, 2020

It’s also important to acknowledge that you might be an idiot:

Deleted a tweet about Pence and the "thin blue line flag" because RIP my mentions. But know this: symbols take on meaning far beyond what you might wish for them. It's important to acknowledge that — Gady Epstein (@gadyepstein) May 24, 2020

Keep digging, dude:

Yes, especially when you show your utter ignorance on the subject. That is also an important symbol. https://t.co/ZsfsVjnqQH — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 25, 2020

***