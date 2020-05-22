FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an after-action review of the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn:

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI director orders internal review of investigation of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 22, 2020

Here’s the memo where Dir. Wray lays out what will be investigated:

#FLYNN FBI launches after action review by inspection division (internal affairs) that will “complement the already substantial assistance the FBI has been providing to U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen (including)..special agents to assist..in the fact-finding process.”@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/oqH8rPNnAN — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 22, 2020

So, is this “just more talk”?

About time Christopher Wray has done something regarding Flynn. Let’s hope this is not just more talk. — Dean Browning (R) PA-7 (@DeanBrowningPA) May 22, 2020

And he’s just getting to this now?

Boy, that Dir. Wray is quick on the draw. He just jumps at the right time. Who woke him up and told him the upper echelon of the FBI stinks? Two years after his appointment and nothing has fundamentally changed to solve the internal challenges. https://t.co/WrBAT6Le2X — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 22, 2020

Anyway, Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted his trust in Dir. Wray earlier today:

Slight correction on your tweet: I trust FBI & Director Wray. I don’t trust @ODNIgov Directors @RichardGrenell or @RepRatcliffe. They’re the ones with the shovels burying evidence to protect @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/geMiY8sjIq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2020

So, how fast until he changes his mind?

@RepSwalwell @RepSwalwell I trust you'll back Director Wray on this, right? BREAKING: @FBI Director Christopher Wray just opened an internal review into the Michael #Flynn 2017 interview and subsequent investigation. See below statement.https://t.co/HhqBxQ8AJl https://t.co/xdAipzgBtG — TopSecretK9 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@topsecretk9) May 22, 2020

***

