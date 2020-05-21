Today’s New York Post, everyone:

The article is by The Federalist’s Dave Marcus:

"We flattened the freakin’ curve. There is no longer any reasonable justification for the government to deprive us of our livelihoods. And our rights aren’t the government’s to grant or take away. We’re Americans. More than that: New Yorkers, goddammit." https://t.co/p0jy0qiTCB — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) May 20, 2020

This one is going to leave a mark:

Excellent read by @BlueBoxDave in tomorrow’s @nypost. “Our rights aren’t the government’s to grant or take away. They belong to us — the free grant of nature and the God of nature. We’re Americans. More than that: New Yorkers, goddammit.”https://t.co/pB7AXuImM4 — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) May 21, 2020

And there’s going to be a lot of support for this:

This is correct and urgent- END IT NOW.

The lockdown of NYC is an excruciating blunder that cannot continue any longer. The politicians making these decisions are destroying this city. https://t.co/hA4fOjS81Y — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 21, 2020

More for Fox News this morning:

Watch: Brian @Kilmeade demands the reopening of New York City: "It is time to open up this ghost town.” pic.twitter.com/RmRrapoUgj — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 21, 2020

As for opening up the city, Mayor de Blasio says he only has enough PPE on hand to get through May. Can this even be true?

The scarcity we saw in terms of PPE was SHOCKING in the world’s richest country. We had to maximize production right here in New York City and we’re through the worst of it. I can now say, we have enough PPEs to get us through the rest of May. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 20, 2020

He plans on having a 90-day supply on hand by the end of the year:

We will also build up our reserve to ensure we're never caught in a situation where we have to depend on others again. By the end of this year we will have a 90-day supply of PPE and 4,000 full-service ventilators. This will be ready no matter what is thrown at us in the future. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 20, 2020

