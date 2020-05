CNN’s Brian Stelter is testing out Twitter’s new feature to limit replies, linking to his nightly newsletter and its top story to #SaveTheNews:

Here’s what it looks like on the platform:

His #SaveTheNews story, by the way, calls for public money to be used to bail out local journalists, which CNN is putting out of business:

That Stelter is sharing a story about why public money should bail out journalists in a way that prevents the everyday person from engaging with said story is stupendously on the nose. https://t.co/xTPRXerXx7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 21, 2020

Axios’ Jonathan Swan thinks it’s a bad idea to limit replies. How else with journos learn if they don’t get ratioed?

Late to this, but what a terrible idea. Getting severely ratioed teaches you things you might not learn otherwise. Twitter ought to preserve the only good feature on this godforsaken platform. https://t.co/tvDnomsHyW — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 21, 2020

As for “saving the news,” we’d really like Brian Stelter to comment on Chris Cuomo interviewing his brother with a giant swab last night. Is that what he’s talking about?

Is this the kind of "news" that needs to be saved? This looks like state TV to me. (P.S. why do you have the comments restricted? Can't take criticism?)https://t.co/LyzHr811jh — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 21, 2020

No wonder he’s limiting his replies:

He can block replies now but he can't block QT's Also, what would Stelter know about 'news'? https://t.co/Z76FBvnklo — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 21, 2020

We’re not sure if this is a trend or not, but Stelter limited replies on this tweet after he posted the link again this morning:

