Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted “congratulations” to Dr. Tsai Ing-wen as she started her second term as Taiwan’s president:

Congratulations to Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on the commencement of your second-term as Taiwan’s President. Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world. With President Tsai at the helm, our partnership with Taiwan will continue to flourish. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 19, 2020

And she responded:

Thank you @SecPompeo for your well wishes. The Taiwan-US partnership is strong & full of promise. I look forward to furthering our friendship based on our many shared values & interests. https://t.co/9GM4tcriB9 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) May 19, 2020

This, of course, pissed off communist China and now they’re promising “consequences will be borne by the US side.” From spox Lijian Zhao:

On Pompeo’s congratulation to Tsai Ing-wen on her inauguration, we express strong indignation and condemnation. China will take necessary counter-measures, and the consequences will be borne by the US side. pic.twitter.com/I09FVPJM80 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) May 20, 2020

Your move, China, but we’re 100% behind Mike Pompeo:

I am honoured to once again take on the responsibility entrusted to me by the Taiwanese people as President. I know that no matter the challenges we may face, we will stand together in freedom, democracy, & solidarity. Full speech: — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) May 20, 2020

