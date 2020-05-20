Brit Hume, who we’ve come to rely on during the pandemic, has another thread for you to read, this one on age as the major risk factor for dying from coronavirus.

Via Phil Kerpen:

If you read nothing else today about Covid 19, read this thread. https://t.co/bEfgorngaE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 20, 2020

But it’s not just Pennsylvania. Here’s Massachusetts:

Massachusetts has 3,718 deaths age 80+ (62.6%) and just 2,220 under 80. 880 deaths under 70 (14.8%). More than four times as many deaths over 80 as under 70.https://t.co/dT4bJ6O7M8 pic.twitter.com/aJ1f7DkQPI — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 19, 2020

Conncecticut:

Connecticut has 2,068 COVID deaths age 80+ (59.6%), 1,447 age 79-80 (41.7%). and 653 under 70 (18.8%). More than three times as many over 80 as under 70. Just 220 (6.3%) under 60. Over nine times as many over 80 as under 60.https://t.co/oRSzr8xLXj pic.twitter.com/UkOwWI7BXI — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 19, 2020

Michigan:

Only 22% of Michigan cases but 69% of Michigan deaths are 70+. Just 5% under 40. More than eight times as many Michigan COVID deaths over 80 as under 40.https://t.co/7A3IQdaray pic.twitter.com/kM9nX2iS1L — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 19, 2020

Illinois:

Illinois COVID deaths age 80+ (1,960) more than three times as many as under 60 (605).https://t.co/sLV7rMgBC6 pic.twitter.com/69AIZ2E9q5 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 19, 2020

California:

California appears to only have these broad categories. 79% of COVID deaths age 65+ pic.twitter.com/vt2chQemTv — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 19, 2020

And nationally:

National CDC data only runs through May 9, but nursing home deaths have only accelerated since then. They showed 32% of all COVID deaths nationally over age 85 and 59% over age 75. More deaths over age 85 (17,478) than under 65 (10,929). pic.twitter.com/Tz9cMqvlnq — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 19, 2020

Yet the media still consider Gov. Andrew Cuomo the hero in all this:

I don't think the Democratic strategy of "save grandma by locking you in your house and sending infectious patients to her nursing home" worked. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 20, 2020

That narrative can’t last much longer, can it?

