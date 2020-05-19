A pop-up street party near Orlando, FL prompted CNN’s Chris Cuomo to quip, “No Worries. They can just take some chloroquine”:

No worries. They can just take some chloroquine. https://t.co/n2y4ARy6R8 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 19, 2020

FFS. Of all the people to drag an unproven therapeutic to fight coronavirus, he is LITERALLY the one guy who should just sit this one out. Here’s a reminder on how his wife treated coronavirus:

Or they can take a bleach bath and call a $500 an hour nutri-drip doctor like your wife? https://t.co/rf7CQLZ026 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2020

Bleach baths are actually a thing and it’s causing injuries in Belgium:

Coronavirus: le nombre d’incidents liés à l’eau de javel explose, des Belges en ont mis dans leur bain https://t.co/QVbWN017Wv pic.twitter.com/3DGCFWKcRu — Le Soir (@lesoir) May 19, 2020

Is Chris Cuomo’s wife responsible for this?

I don't know if they've been listening to you know who, but Belgians are managing to injure themselves with bleach at 12 times their previous rate. The numpties https://t.co/jAwQDWx6Fd — Dave Clark (@DaveClark_AFP) May 19, 2020

If you recall, Cuomo’s wife blogged about the above nutri-drip, which was administered by a doctor traveling from NYC. This prompted Twitchy regular Dr. Jennifer Gunter to question if this really was an essential medical service during a pandemic:

Hi @NewYorkStateAG is this kind of activity a concern? pic.twitter.com/qwczRGBWR6 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) April 23, 2020

The New York AG even thanked her for “bringing this to our attention”:

Thanks for bringing this to our attention. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 23, 2020

So, how’s that investigation going of the governor’s brother’s wife’s doctor? Crickets? You don’t say! More from From Entertainment Tonight:

The mother of three then explained that she experienced “such intense, explosive, negative, sinus energy” and had the doctor give her a vitamin drip at home. She shared that the combination of Vitamin C, D, B, zinc, quinine, glutathione and more made her sinus headache go away within two hours. “[The doctor] added a little bit of caffeine into that mix and I was able to — my nose wasn’t running anymore — I was able to sort of just hang out and respond to emails and texts,” Cristina explained.

These are her own words:

Christine Cuomo: "At the direction of my doctor…suggested I take a bath and add a tiny amount of sodium hypochlorite in the form of Clorox [bleach]…To combat the radiation and metals in my system and oxygenate it."https://t.co/2bFbt7I44e https://t.co/rVIssCOQDl — Mike Bastasch (@MikeBastasch) April 25, 2020

Also, quinine is an anti-malarial drug, you know, like chloroquine:

There are A LOT of people in media who can shit talk Trump on this pandemic and Chris Cuomo is absolutely the LAST person who can, and he should be reminded of this. Every day. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2020

And:

For all the media handwringing over injecting bleach, the only confirmed case of someone who actually used bleach to treat CoronaVirus is @ChrisCuomo wife — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 19, 2020

