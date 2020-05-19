Nature is healing?

At least 140 were arrested and two shot at the “Go Topless Jeep Weekend” in Galveston, Texas this past weekend:

Two shot, 140 arrested during 'Go Topless Jeep Weekend' on the Bolivar Peninsula according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/ZLserAsfVp — KENS 5 (@KENS5) May 18, 2020

“We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party,” one of the attendees told local reporters:

"We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party," beachgoer Chelsey Coyer said. At least 63 people have been arrested in connection to Go Topless Jeep weekend in Galveston this weekend. https://t.co/N1aEW6X6Y5 — KCENNews (@6NewsCTX) May 18, 2020

You can watch the entire report here. It’s an instant classic, via 12 News Now:

Did you stick around until the end when she says, “I’m all gravy, baby!”? If not, you missed out:

“I’m all gravy, baby!”

Just woke up and my day is already made. https://t.co/NMAGWjubvw — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 19, 2020

And we loved the honesty from the sheriff saying “we can’t” enforce social distancing:

Sheriffs deputy on whether they can enforce social distancing in Galveston during topless Jeep weekend: “We can’t.” https://t.co/sNaxRlmV8d — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) May 19, 2020

Guys, people have had it with the lockdown and there’s no going back:

Galveston officials request more police, helicopter patrols for 'Go Topless' Jeep weekend 2020 https://t.co/MAu9y3nvga — KCENNews (@6NewsCTX) May 17, 2020

***