Nature is healing?
At least 140 were arrested and two shot at the “Go Topless Jeep Weekend” in Galveston, Texas this past weekend:
Two shot, 140 arrested during 'Go Topless Jeep Weekend' on the Bolivar Peninsula according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/ZLserAsfVp
— KENS 5 (@KENS5) May 18, 2020
“We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party,” one of the attendees told local reporters:
"We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party," beachgoer Chelsey Coyer said. At least 63 people have been arrested in connection to Go Topless Jeep weekend in Galveston this weekend. https://t.co/N1aEW6X6Y5
— KCENNews (@6NewsCTX) May 18, 2020
You can watch the entire report here. It’s an instant classic, via 12 News Now:
Did you stick around until the end when she says, “I’m all gravy, baby!”? If not, you missed out:
“I’m all gravy, baby!”
Just woke up and my day is already made. https://t.co/NMAGWjubvw
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 19, 2020
And we loved the honesty from the sheriff saying “we can’t” enforce social distancing:
Sheriffs deputy on whether they can enforce social distancing in Galveston during topless Jeep weekend: “We can’t.” https://t.co/sNaxRlmV8d
— Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) May 19, 2020
Guys, people have had it with the lockdown and there’s no going back:
Galveston officials request more police, helicopter patrols for 'Go Topless' Jeep weekend 2020 https://t.co/MAu9y3nvga
— KCENNews (@6NewsCTX) May 17, 2020
***