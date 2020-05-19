Nature is healing?

At least 140 were arrested and two shot at the “Go Topless Jeep Weekend” in Galveston, Texas this past weekend:

“We been in quarantine and like, I need to get out and party,” one of the attendees told local reporters:

Trending

You can watch the entire report here. It’s an instant classic, via 12 News Now:

Did you stick around until the end when she says, “I’m all gravy, baby!”? If not, you missed out:

And we loved the honesty from the sheriff saying “we can’t” enforce social distancing:

Guys, people have had it with the lockdown and there’s no going back:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Galvestonsocial distancing